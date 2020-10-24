Cuyahoga County COVID-19 Cases Total Nearly 14,000; 600 Deaths

New coronavirus cases are up in Cuyahoga County.

The county Board of Health on Friday reported a total of 13,771 total cases and 593 deaths. The highest percentage of new cases is in the 20-29 age range.

Cuyahoga County is on Level 3 or red alert of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (see information below about levels) and Gov. Mike DeWine said it is currently on the watch list for counties that may be moved from red to purple, the highest risk level assessment.

No Ohio county has gone to Level 4 since the pandemic system went into effect in July.

On a Friday radio program, Health Commissioner Terry Allan said Cuyahoga County’s increasing cases and increasing hospitalizations and emergency room visits are driving its purple watch-list status.

“We know that a huge portion of the state now is either red or orange, the vast majority of the entire population,” Allan said. “This is a statewide trend. We’re entering the fall, people are beginning to huddle back together, we’re concerned about the flu and COVID circulating at the same time.”

People are also tired of the pandemic, and aren’t following the precautions needed, like social distancing and masking, Allan said.

Of the cases from this week, 51 percent are white, 34 percent are Black, 8 percent are unknown, 5 percent are other, and 2 percent are Asian, according to the health department.

More women than men were infected with COVID-19 this week, according to the statistics, with 57 percent of cases among females and 43 percent males. That’s the same percentage breakdown reported by the county last week.

