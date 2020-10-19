© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Ohio Hits a Record for COVID Hospitalizations, Which Have Doubled In a Month

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Andy Chow
Published October 19, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT
COVID-19 symptoms sign
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
A sign that describes COVID-19 symptoms is displayed in the lobby of a building on the campus of Grant Medical Center in downtown Columbus.

Ohio hit a new record of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, topping the high numbers of hospitalizations set in July.

The Ohio Hospital Association reports 1,154 COVID patients taking up nearly 4.5 percent of the beds in the state. That’s almost double the number hospitalized a month ago.

585 in hospitals (down from 634 yesterday; 2%of total)

199 in ICU (down from 224; 5.3% of total beds)

115 on ventilators (down from 118; 2.25% of total capacity)

Total tests 2,780,948; 35,512 new; 34,682 yesterday

Positivity rate 2.8%; 7-day moving average 3.1%— Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) September 19, 2020

The numbers of people in intensive care and on ventilators are also up. The system still has about 31 percent capacity overall left, or around 8,000 beds. But last week Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) said he’s worried.

“Hospital admissions have been declining, had been declining for many weeks since our peak in mid-July. Unfortunately, we started to see that trend change a few weeks ago. As a reminder, hospital admissions are a lagging indicator," DeWine said.

The 83 confirmed deaths Oct. 2 was the highest since late April, though the death totals have dropped since then.

The state hit a record of 2,069 confirmed cases Thursday.

Ohio saw an increase of 1,837 cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours. While this marks the second straight day of cases falling below 2,000 new cases, it keeps the state on par with the upward trend.

The state tends to see a lag in reported COVID-19 cases coming out of the weekend, which means the state could see another spike above 2,000 cases and higher hospital admissions later in the week.

The state now has a 21-day average of more than 1,500 new cases a day.

DeWine has said there are no plans in the works for new policy changes to address the spread of the virus, other than continuing to encourage people to avoid gatherings and wear masks.

DeWine said a new supply of rapid testing will soon be used in targeted, high-risk areas.
Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19HospitalsOhio Hospital Associationcoronavirus testingcoronavirus deathscoronavirus spikeface maskssocial distancing
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
Related Content