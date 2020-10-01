© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Ohio Abortion Report Shows Fewer Women Are Getting Them

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published October 1, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
abortion clinic room
Kichigin
/
Shutterstock.com
According to a recent report from the state, the number of abortions performed in 2019 were fewer than the previous year.

The number of abortions in Ohio continue to decline. 323 fewer abortions were reported in 2019 than in 2018 according to numbers in the latest Ohio Abortion Report

20,102 abortions were performed in Ohio last year. And 87.5% of those were done at 12 weeks gestation or less. One-half of 1% were conducted after 20 weeks. Women between the ages of 25 to 55 accounted for nearly 62% (61.8) of the abortions. 2.7% of the procedures were conducted on women 17 and younger. There were 31 total complications reported last year and none of them resulted in death.
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
