© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Study Finds Common Heart Condition Can be Treated Effectively With a Procedure, Not Drugs

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published August 31, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT
an image of human heart
CAROLINA BIOLOGICAL SUPPLY COMPANY
Atrial fibrillation causes the heart to beat out of its usual rhythm.

Doctors in Cleveland have found a new way to treat a common heart condition without drugs.

It’s a procedure where veins that lead to the heart are frozen in order to prevent irregular heartbeat known as atrial fibrillation, or Afib.

a photo of Oussama Wazni
Credit CLEVELAND CLINIC
/
CLEVELAND CLINIC
Dr. Oussama Wazni is the section head for clinical cardiac electrophysiology at the Cleveland Clinic.

Cleveland Clinic electrophysiologist Dr. Oussama Wazni led a study using two different treatments on people with A-fib who’d never taken medicine for it. One group was medicated the other had an ablation, which uses a catheter with a balloon to freeze tissue in the veins that bring blood to the heart from the lungs. 

“That’s where the triggers of Afib originate,” Wazni said. 

The scar tissue generated puts up a road block to stop the electrical impulse that causes A-fib and maintain the heart’s normal, or sinus, rhythm. 

A year after the procedure: “We found that 75% of patients who had a single ablation remained in sinus rhythm vs 45% of patients who took an anti-arrhythmic drug,” Wazni said. 

He said the study will guide Clinic treatment and could ultimately change current guidelines for treating a-fib.

Tags

Health & ScienceCleveland Clinicatrial
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
Related Content