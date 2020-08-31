© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Informed Communities: Evictions and Infant Mortality
WKSU is committed to serving the community's information needs.Several foundations joined together last fall to invite local media to pursue collaborative projects that could meet the basic information needs of often underserved communities.In their call for ideas, the foundations (Cleveland Foundation, Akron Community Foundation, Knight Foundation and The Center for Community Solutions) expressed an interest in "projects that provide actionable information that people need and can use."WKSU was awarded a grant to work with The Plain Dealer and Spectrum News1 Ohio to produce content around the topics of evictions and infant mortality.

COVID-19 Poses Additional Risk to Black Pregnant Women

WKSU | By Kelly Woodward
Published August 31, 2020 at 5:50 AM EDT
A photo of a pregnant woman sitting.
STORY BLOCKS
Little is known about the impact of COVID-19 on pregnancy and infants.

Greater Akron’s Full Term First Birthday is encouraging black pregnant women to be especially vigilant to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Very little is known about the impact of the virus on pregnancy or infants.

Akron’s Health Equity Ambassador Tamiyka Rose said she knows of one woman who tested positive before she even knew she was pregnant. A couple of months later, she is still having problems.

“She's still going to the emergency room, and she's tested negative. But she's still having underlying symptoms of COVID,'" Rose said, such as breathing problems.

The black infant mortality rate in Summit County is double the white rate.

Tomorrow we continue our focus on infant mortality, talking with a pregnant mother in Cleveland who recovered from the virus but is experiencing lasting challenges finding child care and paying her bills.

Kelly Woodward
Kelly Murphy Woodward, a regional Emmy Award-winning producer, loves to tell a good story and has been privileged to do that for more than 20 years, working in public television and radio, commercial news and running her own production business. She is passionate about producing quality programming for Northeast Ohio.
