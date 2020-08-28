© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Summit County Adds Its Own Mask Order In Addition to State Mandate

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published August 28, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
woman in face mask.
JURAJ VARGA
/
PIXABAY
Summit County Public Health has enacted its own mandate on wearing face masks in public, in case the statewide mandate is repealed.

Summit County Public Health has passed an order mandating that masks be worn in public, even though a statewide order remains in place. Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says the county wanted to pass its own order just in case the state order is lifted.

“You never know; live in very uncertain times. And we’ve seen orders come and orders go and we’ve seen changes. So we’re always concerned. We wanted to really make sure – with schools opening [and] with venues opening – that we had a mask order in-place. And plus, our board really wanted to emphasize the importance of wearing a mask.”

Skoda says the health department has worked well with the state and with municipalities in Summit County. She does not foresee any issues with Home Rule conflicts due to the new order. Akron passed its own mask ordinance last month.

face maskscoronavirusCOVID-19Summit County Public Health
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
