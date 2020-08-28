WKSU is committed to serving the community's information needs.Several foundations joined together last fall to invite local media to pursue collaborative projects that could meet the basic information needs of often underserved communities.In their call for ideas, the foundations (Cleveland Foundation, Akron Community Foundation, Knight Foundation and The Center for Community Solutions) expressed an interest in "projects that provide actionable information that people need and can use."WKSU was awarded a grant to work with The Plain Dealer and Spectrum News1 Ohio to produce content around the topics of evictions and infant mortality.
Informed Communities: Support in Grieving Infant Mortality
If you are grieving from the loss of an infant or pregnancy, you are not alone. There is hope and help in Northeast Ohio, particularly for African-American parents, who are, unfortunately, more likely to experience this type of suffering. As part of our Informed Communities’ focus on infant mortality, WKSU introduces people and groups standing by to help you.