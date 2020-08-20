State Lays Out Plan To Reopen Senior Centers, Adult Day Services

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) set the reopening date of senior centers and adult day centers for September 21 and laid out several measures the facilities will have to follow.

DeWine says centers that choose to reopen must following certain capacity limitations, health screenings, and face masks.

The governor says there are still other factors to determine if those facilities will be able to open a month from now but wanted to give organizations time to prepare.

"It's our goal to open on that date, to allow everybody to open, but to continue to monitor the facts or continue to frankly see how far along we are in very aggressive testing at that point," says DeWine.

DeWine says facilities should take into account its county's risk advisory level and other COVID-19 statistics before reopening.

Senior centers and adult day centers have been closed since late March.

