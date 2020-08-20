© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

State Lays Out Plan To Reopen Senior Centers, Adult Day Services

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published August 20, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) set the reopening date of senior centers and adult day centers for September 21 and laid out several measures the facilities will have to follow.

DeWine says centers that choose to reopen must following certain capacity limitations, health screenings, and face masks.

The governor says there are still other factors to determine if those facilities will be able to open a month from now but wanted to give organizations time to prepare.

"It's our goal to open on that date, to allow everybody to open, but to continue to monitor the facts or continue to frankly see how far along we are in very aggressive testing at that point," says DeWine.

DeWine says facilities should take into account its county's risk advisory level and other COVID-19 statistics before reopening.

Senior centers and adult day centers have been closed since late March.

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19Mike DeWine
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
