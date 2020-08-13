© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Rules For Games, Fans For Ohio High School Sports Expected Tuesday

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published August 13, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
A padlock prevents access to the Gahanna High School football field.
A padlock prevents access to the Gahanna High School football field.

Gov. Mike DeWine says work will continue over the weekend to get guidelines in place for high school sports – and he says he’ll announce them on Tuesday. But he had a preview of what to expect.

DeWine said his administration has been working with the Ohio High School Athletic Association, and coaches will be consulted in a call.

At his Thursday press conference, DeWine said parents will be the only fans who will be allowed to see any games, including football.

“We're going to restrict the number of fans," DeWine said. "We want the athletes to compete. We want the young people to have their season, but we want to do it as safely as possible. And so this will be a little disruptive for some people.”

Testing is required of athletes in contact sports now, but there are hints that may be lifted.

DeWine also said a judge's recent ruling to allow contact sports at facilities in Warren County, including basketball tournaments with lots of games that could bring people in from out of state, was "not a good idea".

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19Ohio High School Athletic Association
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.