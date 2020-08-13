© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Informed Communities: Evictions and Infant Mortality
WKSU is committed to serving the community's information needs.Several foundations joined together last fall to invite local media to pursue collaborative projects that could meet the basic information needs of often underserved communities.In their call for ideas, the foundations (Cleveland Foundation, Akron Community Foundation, Knight Foundation and The Center for Community Solutions) expressed an interest in "projects that provide actionable information that people need and can use."WKSU was awarded a grant to work with The Plain Dealer and Spectrum News1 Ohio to produce content around the topics of evictions and infant mortality.

Informed Communities: Empowering Black Women on Their Healthcare During Pregnancy

WKSU | By Kelly Woodward
Published August 13, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT
screenshot of opening of informed communities video
Informed Communities

Infant mortality experts in Northeast Ohio are urging black families to become empowered about their healthcare, especially during pregnancy. As part of our informed communities reporting on infant mortality, we hear why it is important to advocate for yourself in the doctor’s office – and how to do that.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fjeVcqYaeD4&feature=youtu.be

Kelly Woodward
Kelly Murphy Woodward, a regional Emmy Award-winning producer, loves to tell a good story and has been privileged to do that for more than 20 years, working in public television and radio, commercial news and running her own production business. She is passionate about producing quality programming for Northeast Ohio.
