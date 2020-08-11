© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio's Nursing Homes Are Running Out Of Personal Protective Equipment

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published August 11, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT

Ohio’s nursing homes don’t have enough personal protective equipment to last another week. That’s the finding from a federal agency that deals with Medicare and Medicaid services. 

A spokesman for a union that represents health care workers in nursing homes says those facilities have been hit the hardest by this pandemic. Yet Anthony Caldwell of the SEIU 1199 says there isn’t enough equipment on hand to protect workers and patients in Ohio’s long-term skilled nursing facilities. 

“15% of nursing homes do not have a one-week supply of N-95 masks, 6% of nursing homes do not have a one-week supply of surgical masks and 9% of nursing homes do not have a one-week supply of gowns," Caldwell says.

Caldwell says it’s vital that the federal government step up immediately. The state’s stats show as many as 70 percent of Ohio’s COVID deaths have been in nursing homes.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
Jo Ingles
