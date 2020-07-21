State Health Department to Offer COVID-19 Testing in Alliance, Rootstown

The Ohio Department of Health plans to open two COVID-19 popup testing sites Tuesday in Northeast Ohio. A site in Alliance will offer tests today only. Another site at NEOMED in Rootstown will be open through Saturday, July 25.

Tests are being offered for free to anyone. No appointments or referrals are needed, but quantities may be limited.

Testing in Alliance will take place at College Plaza, 1150 E. State Street, and will be hosted by Family Empowerment Ministries and Spirit of Faith Christian Center. Testing at this location will be available on July 21 only from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Testing in Rootstown will take place at Northeast Ohio Medical University in Campus Parking Lot B on the south side of campus. The address is 4209 State Route 44. Participants are to enter through Loretta Drive from Tallmadge Road and exit via State Route 44. Testing will take place on July 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on July 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on July 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.