© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Cuyahoga County Continues to Use Hotline to Enforce Mask Mandate

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published July 17, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
a map of mask complaints
CUYAHOGA COUNTY
Cuyahoga County has been tracking complaints about people not wearing masks.

Cuyahoga County has been under a mask mandate since last week when the Ohio Department of Health issued one for all counties at a Level 3 public emergency. 

The county has not been proactively enforcing the mandate, rather they’re relying on residents to file complaints. They’ve received more than 1,400 calls today with many coming from shopping malls, grocery stores and gas stations. Health Commissioner Terry Allan said the county and city health departments take it from there.

“We find most people are trying to comply, but where we see places that clearly they’re not, then we’re going to make referrals and work with our partners to address those,” he said.

Cuyahoga County is no longer on the watch list to become a Level 4 public emergency, although cases are still increasing.

Tags

Health & ScienceCuyahoga CountyMask MandatesOhio Department of HealthGrocery storesTerry AllanCuyahoga County Health DepartmentCOVID-19coronaviruspandemic
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Related Content