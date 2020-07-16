© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Health & Science

SummaCare of Akron Announces New President

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published July 16, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
A photo of William Epling, the new president of SummaCare
SUMMACARE
William Epling is the new president of SummaCare.

SummaCare announced it is naming William Epling as its new president. He will begin Aug. 3 and will oversee day-to-day operations. 

Epling has more than 30 years of experience in the health care delivery and managed care industry. He most recently served as president of EnvisionRx Options, where he was responsible for leading the overall operations and strategy of all business entitites.

In the past, Epling also served as president of WellCare of Ohio Inc. and president and CEO of HomeTown Health Network. At WellCare of Ohio Inc., he launched and developed multiple government sponsored programs for Medicare and Medicaid product lines. At HomeTown Health Network, he grew the number of covered lives from 5,000 to more than 200,000.

Epling has a bachelor's degree in accounting and math from Defiance College

Bart Hester, the current interim president, will continue at SummaCare as an advisor supporting Epling's transition and other 2020 initiatives. 

SummaCare William Epling health insurance Bart Hester Akron
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
