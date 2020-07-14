© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio's Daily COVID-19 Patient Count In Hospitals Hits 1K

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Andy Chow
Published July 14, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)

The state of Ohio has seen an increase of more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 each day for a week, with hospital rates taking a jump in patients as well.

The state now has more than 64,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The latest daily increase came in at 1,100.

The 21-day trend of daily increases in total coronavirus cases is now an average of 1,041. The state was seeing a daily average of around 500 total new cases three weeks ago.

The daily patient count in Ohio hospitals has seen a steady incline as well. Since July 5, the number of hospitalized COVID patients increased every day, from 730 to 1,017.

The presumed recovery count, a new statistic reported by the state, is now at 46,200 people.

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19Hospitals
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
