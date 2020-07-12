© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

State Begins Gathering Information for COVID-19 Antibody Study

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 12, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT
The state has begun a COVID19 antibody study in Central Ohio.

A survey of an indicator of Ohioans’ recovery from COVID-19 first announced in May is now underway.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says 12,000 postcards have been mailed to volunteers asking if they’d like to participate in the state’s antibody study. Husted says teams of trained workers are collecting samples starting Thursday in central Ohio and hope to complete the process by July 28.

“That will give us a snapshot during that period of who may have had COVID who have antibodies in their system. And hopefully that will give us the information we seek,” Husted said.

There are questions about how long antibodies stay in the body and how much protection they offer. But patients who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have been donating plasma to potentially help those currently fighting the disease.

Karen Kasler
