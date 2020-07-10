© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

State Officials Encourage Donations of Convalescent Plasma to Help COVID-19 Patients

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published July 10, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT
photo of Coronavirus blood vial
SHUTTERSTOCK
The plasma of patients who've recovered from COVID-19 contains antibodies that can be helpful in treating people with the illness.

Ohioans who’ve recovered from COVID-19 are being encouraged to donate plasma to help treat others suffering from the illness.

The benefits of so-called convalescent plasma are still being researched. But Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the plasma is rich in antibodies. And doctors have shared with him positive results. 

“Ohio medical facilities are having success with this. So plasma donation, Ohio innovators in the medical care field are using this to help people not only survive when they’re in difficult situations, but even to shorten the stay for people who are there.”

To donate the convalescent plasma, people must be fully recovered from COVID-19 for two weeks. The Red Cross is accepting the donations.

