Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio Sets Single-Day Record In New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published July 10, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
A sign on a grocery store in Columbus. Franklin County is one of 12 counties under a mask mandate issued by the state.
The state reported just under 1500 confirmed new coronavirus cases Friday, as mask mandates go into effect in 12 counties at 6pm. Ohio joins a growing number of states setting single-day records for new coronavirus cases.

Friday’s total of new confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1,494 – the state’s largest single day total, and a 33% increase from Thursday’s number. It eclipses the previous record of 1,353 new confirmed cases logged on April 19, when it was thought the state had reached its peak.

Since the first of July, there have been six days when the numbers of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio were over a thousand. Just a month ago on June 10, there were 355 new confirmed coronavirus cases.

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Ohio is 27, more than double the new death toll reported Thursday. A month ago, there were 35 confirmed deaths recorded. But health experts have said that deaths are a lagging indicator.

COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have been rising all week, totaling 928 on Friday.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus deaths
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland.
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
