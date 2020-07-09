© 2020 WKSU
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Summit County Coronavirus Alert Level Increases; Mandatory Public Face Mask Starts Friday

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published July 9, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
screenshot of coronavirus map
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Summit County is now one of four counties in Northeast Ohio in red on the state's coronavirus Public Health Advisory System.

Face masks will be required in public throughout Summit County beginning Friday at 6:00 p.m. The county was moved up to level red Thursday afternoon on Ohio’s coronavirus risk level map.

Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says the rating system is based on seven indicators including the number of cases reported, hospitalizations  and contact tracing.

 

“We received notice that we now have a three-fold increase in our outpatient visits which is another of the indicators.”

 

 

Skoda says the county is not seeing a surge of cases in congregate settings like nursing homes, but she is concerned that could happen when visitation resumes July 20.

There are now 12 counties at level red including Lorain, Trumbull and Cuyahoga.

The Ohio Department of Health is indicating that Cuyahoga is approaching being moved to the top risk level, purple.

The risk level in one county, Huron, decreased. 

Andrew Meyer
