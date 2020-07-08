© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

As Mask Mandate Approaches, Questions Are Raised About Enforcement

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published July 8, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT
Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) holds a briefing with reporters after a House session in May. Householder has said he can't impose a mask mandate on other elected officeholders, even those in his GOP House caucus.
Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) holds a briefing with reporters after a House session in May. Householder has said he can't impose a mask mandate on other elected officeholders, even those in his GOP House caucus.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s requirement that people in seven hot-spot counties wear masks inside businesses and in public places starting Wednesday night at 6 has raised the question of how it will be enforced.

Butler County is one of those seven counties marked in red on the state’s alert map. Butler County Sheriff Rick Jones made his position clear.

“I think we could have done this in a different way. But make no mistake about it, I as the Butler County Sheriff am not enforcing any mask wearing whatsoever," Jones said in a press conference on Facebook, to which he tweeted out a link.

The Cincinnati and Columbus police departments also say they won’t enforce county or city mask mandates.

A spokesman for DeWine said the goal isn’t to lock people up, but to get them to simply wear masks. He says health departments would enforce the mandate, and that law enforcement would only get involved in extreme circumstances, such as a person deliberately trying to infect others with coronavirus or disrupting business by refusing to comply with the mask mandate.

The mask mandate order has no expiration time, and DeWine has said that the order expires in each county as its case numbers drop and it no longer is listed as "red" or "purple" on the state's public health advisory system map. No counties have yet moved into the "purple" category.

And with some Republican state lawmakers' vocal and public opposition to wearing masks, there are  questions about whether Gov. Mike DeWine’s mandate could be enforced on legislators.

Attorney General Dave Yost, who has said the city of Columbus’ mask mandate doesn’t apply to elected state lawmakers and state officials on Capitol Square, referred the question about DeWine’s mask mandate back to the governor’s office.

A spokesman said DeWine respects that each branch of government has its own rules, implying the governor’s order wouldn’t cover state lawmakers. But the spokesman said DeWine encourages them to join the state agencies under the executive branch’s control in wearing masks.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19Mike DeWineface masks
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.