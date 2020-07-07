Organizers Cancel Canfield Fair, Plan to Offer Youth Activities Only

One of the largest county fairs in the state of the Ohio has essentially been canceled. The Canfield Fair, Mahoning County’s annual event that usually occurs over the Labor Day weekend, will not open to the public. Only the Junior Fair, that includes 4-H and other youth activities, will operate.

The Canfield Fair typically draws some 300,000 visitors.

George Roman runs concessions and grandstand entertainment at the fair.

He says the restrictions on capacity in the grandstand and other requirements related to keeping people safe from the coronavirus, created overwhelming challenges.

“There were just too many roadblocks being thrown in here at the last minute, and it’s just one of those things we had to make a decision on pretty quick before we got closer to the fair.”

Roman says the decision had to be made so vendors and others who planned to attend the Fair could adjust their schedules.

Junior Fair members and their immediate family members will be able to participate in programs and events over Labor Day weekend. They’ll have to sign a waiver related to COVID-19.