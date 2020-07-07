© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Organizers Cancel Canfield Fair, Plan to Offer Youth Activities Only

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published July 7, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT
a photo of Canfield Fair rooster
JAYSON SHENK
/
FLICKR/CREATIVE COMMONS
The 174 year old Canfield Fair will not open to the public this year. The Fair is already making plans to celebrate the 175th edition next summer

One of the largest county fairs in the state of the Ohio has essentially been canceled. The Canfield Fair, Mahoning County’s annual event that usually occurs over the Labor Day weekend, will not open to the public. Only the Junior Fair, that includes 4-H and other youth activities, will operate.

The Canfield Fair typically draws some 300,000 visitors.

George Roman runs concessions and grandstand entertainment at the fair.

He says the restrictions on capacity in the grandstand and other requirements related to keeping people safe from the coronavirus, created overwhelming challenges.

“There were just too many roadblocks being thrown in here at the last minute, and it’s just one of those things we had to make a decision on pretty quick before we got closer to the fair.”

Roman says the decision had to be made so vendors and others who planned to attend the Fair could adjust their schedules.

Junior Fair members and their immediate family members will be able to participate in programs and events over Labor Day weekend. They’ll have to sign a waiver related to COVID-19.  

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
