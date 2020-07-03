© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Planned Parenthood To Use Telehealth To Provide Some Of Its Services

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published July 3, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT
pamphlets from a Planned Parenthood
pamphlets from a Planned Parenthood

Many of Ohio’s doctors are already using telehealth to connect to their patients, especially during this pandemic. Now, Planned Parenthood says it is going to do the same thing for some of its services.

Laurel Powell with Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio says the group will be using telehealth to help Ohioans with birth control and other services. She says this will be especially helpful to Ohioans who live in rural areas.

“We can reach folks who might have to drive, 15, 30, 45 minutes to get to a Planned Parenthood Health Center or just a health provider that can give them the care that they need," Powell says.

Powell notes Ohio lawmakers have made attempts to limit abortion access via telehealth but none have passed into law yet.

Editor's note: This story has been changed to make it clear that attempts to pass limits on abortion via telehealth have not been passed into law.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Health & SciencePlanned Parenthood of Greater OhiotelehealthAbortion
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
