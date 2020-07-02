Summit County Public Health Commissioner Warns COVID-19 Spike Could Come after July 4 Festivities

As cases of COVID-19 increase across Ohio, Summit County Public Health is warning residents to be safe this holiday weekend. As of today, there are 54,166 total cases, an increase of 1,301 from Wednesday. Total deaths attributed to COVID-19 stand at 2,903. Officials fear these numbers will rise due to July 4 festivities.

During the Summit County Public Health weekly briefing, commissioner Donna Skoda asked residents to remember how we can control the spread of the virus.

“As we head into the July 4 holiday, it’s a good time to remind everyone that you should not be out in public without a mask, and you should be socially distant and wearing that mask even if you’re just in the backyard for a picnic.”

Currently, masks are not mandatory in Summit County, but a proposal may be introduced soon for the city of Akron. This week the City of Dayton became the first major Ohio city to pass an ordinance mandating masks be worn in public.