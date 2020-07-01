© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Central Ohio Pediatrician Seeing New Trends In Coronavirus Pandemic

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published July 1, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT

During the past couple of weeks, the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus has increased. And some doctors say they are seeing some other trends.

Pediatrician Rachael Morocco says she’s seeing more  children coming into her practice with COVID like symptoms.

“We’ve also seen an uptick in asymptomatic people who are also testing positive. In particular, we have seen mothers coming in for childbirth who are tested going into the hospital and are positive for no symptoms.”

Morocco, a Democrat running for a House seat in Central Ohio, made her comments in a teleconference with Ohio Democratic Party leaders.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
