Central Ohio Pediatrician Seeing New Trends In Coronavirus Pandemic

During the past couple of weeks, the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus has increased. And some doctors say they are seeing some other trends.

Pediatrician Rachael Morocco says she’s seeing more children coming into her practice with COVID like symptoms.

“We’ve also seen an uptick in asymptomatic people who are also testing positive. In particular, we have seen mothers coming in for childbirth who are tested going into the hospital and are positive for no symptoms.”

Morocco, a Democrat running for a House seat in Central Ohio, made her comments in a teleconference with Ohio Democratic Party leaders.

