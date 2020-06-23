© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Study Finds Teen Vaping Use Can Lead to Acute Lung Injury

WKSU | By Sean Fitzgerald
Published June 23, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
Photo of a person vaping
LINDSAY FOX
/
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Cleveland Clinic researchers say the particles generated by vaping can cause serious lung damage.

A new study by Cleveland Clinic Children’s finds that teens who regularly vape THC are likely to develop a serious condition associated with vaping known as EVALI, or e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury.

Since late last year, hospitals have seen a rise in the number of teens and adolescent patients seeking help for acute lung injury not only in Ohio but other parts of the country.   

Dr. Fariba Rezaee says teens who vape believe it is safer than smoking, which is part of the problem.

“So we had to explain to them that it’s not safer because it was not just coming from our hospitals. They’re coming from all over the country that almost 3,000 people reported problems with this EVALI.

Dr. Rezaee encourages pediatricians to screen and educate patients about the dangers of vaping, including the risk of EVALI.

Health & Science
Sean Fitzgerald
Sean Fitzgerald is a senior journalism major at Kent State University. Sean has been with Black Squirrel Radio, Kent State's student-run radio station since the spring of 2018 as a sports show host and co-host, a web article contributor and now serves as the sports department director for the station. Sean hopes to pursue a career in sports journalism once he finishes school. 
