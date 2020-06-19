© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

State Looking Into What To Do With Millions Of Hydroxychloroquine Pills

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Andy Chow
Published June 19, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT

The FDA has revoked permission for hydroxychloroquine to be used as a treatment for COVID-19, after the drug had been publicly touted by President Donald Trump. That leaves the state of Ohio with a stockpile of the drug amounting to millions of pills.

The state bought more than two million pills, spending $602,629 on the unproven drug. Two million additional pills were donated to Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says hospitals and health experts are weighing-in on what to do with the stockpile.

"Hindsight's always perfect, if you knew what the FDA was going to do this week obviously we would have not have stockpiled that. On the other hand, if it turned out that we couldn't get it, people would have looked back and said 'why didn't you stockpile it,'" says DeWine.

The FDA says the drug didn't show signs of decreasing the likelihood of death or speeding recovery of the virus, noting serious side effects such as heart problems.

DeWine says this is part of the challenge when it comes to addressing a novel virus like COVID-19.

"You're going to make errors as you move forward. As you fight a pandemic things are not going to be perfect. In hindsight, we wouldn’t have done it. But we went on the best available information that we had at the time. And we erred on the side of being cautious to protect Ohioans lives," DeWine says.

Hydroxychloroquine is a drug typically used to prevent or treat malaria and has a shelf life of up to 24 months.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

