Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Fate Of Bill That Changes COVID-19 Data Lies With The Ohio Senate

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published June 19, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT

The Ohio Senate is being asked to consider a bill passed along party lines in the House that requires new reporting standards for COVID19. 

Republican Ohio House Rep. Diane Grendell’s bill would require the state and local health departments to change the types of coronavirus data they collect. Grendell says the way stats are being reported scares Ohioans with information she considers to be misrepresented at best.

“They’re entitled to know the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Unfortunately, this has not been the case in the last four months," Grendell says.

The DeWine administration has always said it’s been transparent with data. Democrats say some information being sought is repetitive, some violates privacy laws and says the reporting requirement is an unfunded mandate. The Ohio Senate has yet to take up the bill.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19Diane GrendellMike DeWine
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
