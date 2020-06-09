© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Doctors Warn About Risks As Cedar Point Announces Plan to Reopen Next Month

WKSU | By Lisa Ryan
Published June 9, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT
an image of Cedar Point
GOOGLE EARTH
Cedar Point plans to welcome visitors back to the amusement park in July.

With Governor Mike DeWine's announcement that larger entertainment venues can begin to reopen, Cedar Point has announced plans to welcome back visitors next month.  

The park will open initially to season passholders, then resort guests and visitors who pre-purchase tickests. 

Season, Gold and Platinum pass holders will be able to enter the park July 9 and 10. Cedar Point Resort guests will be admitted beginning July 11. 

The park is instituting safety rules including required reservations, health screenings and social distancing. 

“The safety of all of our guests and associates has always been, and will always be our top priority. We’re looking forward to returning to summertime fun in a safe and healthy manner,” Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point stated in a news release.

While the amusement park is implementing measures for guest safety, Dr. Amy Edwards from University Hospitals says screaming on rides could increase the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“Screaming just excretes massive amounts of droplets and it’s all streaming behind you, to the people behind you.”

All park associates and guests will be required to wear masks and will undergo a touchless temperature screening before being allowed to enter the park. Cedar Point also plans to add more hand sanitizing stations and enhance cleaning procedures.

It will also work to manage capacity throughout the park, taking reservations from the Cedar Point mobile app to help limit the number of guests per day. More information can be found on the Cedar Point website

Tags

Health & ScienceCedar Pointcoronavirus
Sean Fitzgerald
Sean Fitzgerald is a senior journalism major at Kent State University. Sean has been with Black Squirrel Radio, Kent State's student-run radio station since the spring of 2018 as a sports show host and co-host, a web article contributor and now serves as the sports department director for the station. Sean hopes to pursue a career in sports journalism once he finishes school. 
See stories by Sean Fitzgerald
Related Content