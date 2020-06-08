© 2020 WKSU
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Northeast Ohio Restaurants Sue The State Over New Rules

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published June 8, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT

The owners of eight bars and restaurants in Northeast Ohio are suing Gov. Mike DeWine and Department of Health Director Amy Acton over rules put in place for restaurants to reopen following closure due to coronavirus. 

The attorney for the restaurants, Tom Connick, says the social distancing and other rules put in place by the state are unconstitutional.

“If they fail to do so or they can’t, they will be subject to strict criminal liability. And that’s unconstitutional. The director is not an elected official. She cannot supplant her own orders for the criminal code, especially when they are against the backdrop of very vague requirements that are almost unenforceable," Connick says.

Connick says the new rules are unenforceable.

“One of the standards is if one of my clients sees someone who they think has been infected with COVID-19, they can’t let them into the premises. Well, my clients are not medical doctors," Connick says.

Connick says it’s unconstitutional to threaten owners with shutdown or loss of their alcohol permits due to violation of those rules, and that enforcing the rules could result in civil lawsuits from customers. 

Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80's when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
