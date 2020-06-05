© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Kings Island, Cedar Point File Lawsuit Demanding To Reopen

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published June 5, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT
The view fron Kings Island Tower, a replica of the Eiffel Tower, in May 2019.
Cedar Point and Kings Island weren’t included in the list of entertainment venues that can reopen on June 10. The parks have filed a lawsuit in Warren County, demanding to be allowed to open as well.  The Kalahari Resort and water park is also part of the lawsuit.

The parks are represented by a firm that's filed several business reopening lawsuits, including the recent one by independent gyms and fitness centers. The Finney Law Firm, working with the libertarian 1851 Center for Constitutional Law, won that case. But it lost an earlier case filed on behalf of a bridal shop that was closed as a "non-essential" business.

Lawmakers are also looking into this. House Speaker Larry Householder says Rep. D.J. Swearingen, the Republican who represents Sandusky, is also working on a plan.

“He’s trying to find a way to get Cedar Point back opened up and some common sense guidelines in place. Not only is it, obviously, a great amusement attraction here in the state of Ohio, but it provides a tremendous amount of jobs for people in his district," Householder said. "Kings Island goes right along with that, of course.”

On a party line vote, a House committee passed a bill with an amendment to allow Kings Island and Cedar Point, along with water parks, to reopen regardless of public health orders.

 

Cedar Point announced on Thursday that its Hotel Breakers would open on June 12, though there is still no date on which the park will open.

No coasters? No problem! Experience a unique overnight getaway to Cedar Point’s historic mile-long beach with activities for the entire family.

Learn about new safety protocols and book your stay now: https://t.co/T6ei6fYY55 pic.twitter.com/BjarxfgL0f— Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) June 5, 2020

The DeWine administration has said it’s still working on guidance for opening amusement and water parks.

