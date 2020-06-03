© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Food Stamp Recipients Can Now Use EBT Cards For Online Payment For Groceries

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published June 3, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT

Shortly after COVID19 shut down much of Ohio, Governor DeWine announced food stamp recipients would be allowed to use the drive-up grocery shopping service provided by many stores. Now, there’s another option available to those who want it.

Bret Crow with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says the program DeWine put in place allowed curbside pickup…..

“But you had to pay at the store or inside the store at curbside service so that’s the beauty of this option. It’s totally online shopping and you can pay for it online with your EBT card," Crow says.

But right now, only WalMart and Amazon have been approved for this program. And the card cannot be used to pay for extra charges such as convenience fees or delivery.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusEBT cardsCOVID-19Ohio Department of Job and Family Services
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content