Food Stamp Recipients Can Now Use EBT Cards For Online Payment For Groceries

Shortly after COVID19 shut down much of Ohio, Governor DeWine announced food stamp recipients would be allowed to use the drive-up grocery shopping service provided by many stores. Now, there’s another option available to those who want it.

Bret Crow with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says the program DeWine put in place allowed curbside pickup…..

“But you had to pay at the store or inside the store at curbside service so that’s the beauty of this option. It’s totally online shopping and you can pay for it online with your EBT card," Crow says.

But right now, only WalMart and Amazon have been approved for this program. And the card cannot be used to pay for extra charges such as convenience fees or delivery.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.