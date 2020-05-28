© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio House Leader Says He Cannot Require Lawmakers To Wear Masks

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published May 28, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
Speaker Householder speaks to reporters
Speaker Householder speaks to reporters

The leader of the Ohio House of Representatives says he cannot compel members to practice some of the safety measures recommended by Ohio’s health director to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says he has limited authority over what members of the Ohio House do because they are elected.“I can’t keep them away from here. I can’t require them to have their temperature taken. I can’t require them to wear a mask. I can’t even require them not to sit in their chairs. If the members want to sit in their chairs and cast their votes, there’s nothing I can do about that," Householder says.

 Householder himself, along with most Republicans, do not wear masks in the chamber. And at least one house member, Representative Candice Keller (R-Middletown) is refusing to have her temperature taken upon entering the building where lawmakers work. Governor DeWine has required some employees to wear masks as part of some of the state's plans allowing businesses to reopen.  Representative Nino Vitale (R-Urbana), who also refuses to wear masks, has introduced a bill that would take the authority to require Ohioans to wear masks away from the governor and put that power with the legislature instead. 

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Health & SciencecoronavirusHouse Speaker Larry Householderface masksOhio House of Representativessafety measures
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
