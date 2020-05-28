CVS Announces Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing at Locations Throughout Northeast Ohio
Starting Friday CVS locations across Northeast Ohio will offer drive-thru coronavirus testing.
The pharmacy giant is rolling out more than a dozen testing sites at its locations across Northeast Ohio, including in Akron, Canton and Kent.
People are guided through the pharmacy’s drive thru window, where they administer the testing swabs themselves, never getting out of their vehicles.
The tests are sent to an independent lab. Results take around three days.
In a release, CVS said it’s following CDC guidelines as far as who can get tested. That includes first responders and those who have come into contact with someone who has tested positive.
People must register in advance. The pharmacy is opening 34 testing sites across the state. The Northeast Ohio locations inlcude:
- CVS Pharmacy, 1943 West Market Street, Akron, OH 44313
- CVS Pharmacy, 7230 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512
- CVS Pharmacy, 7292 Fulton Drive NW, Canton, OH 44718
- CVS Pharmacy, 500 South Water Street, Kent, OH 44240
- CVS Pharmacy, 1443 Richmond Road, Lyndhurst, OH 44214
- CVS Pharmacy, 1491 SOM Center Road, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
- CVS Pharmacy, 7259 Pearl Road, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
- CVS Pharmacy, 1331 Youngstown-Warren Rd., Niles, OH 44446
- CVS Pharmacy, 1339 North Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720
- CVS Pharmacy, 27713 Lorain Road, North Olmstead, OH 44070
- CVS Pharmacy, 1506 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH 44077
- CVS Pharmacy, 5812 Ridge Road, Parma, OH 44129
- CVS Pharmacy, 13777 Pearl Road, Strongsville, OH 44136
- CVS Pharmacy, 10085 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087
- CVS Pharmacy, 14440 Cedar Road, University Heights, OH 44121
- CVS Pharmacy, 30791 Detroit Road, Westlake, OH 44145
Last month, Rite Aid opened similar testing sites at its pharmacies in Akron, Girard and Parma.