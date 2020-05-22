© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Informed Communities: Evictions and Infant Mortality
WKSU is committed to serving the community's information needs.Several foundations joined together last fall to invite local media to pursue collaborative projects that could meet the basic information needs of often underserved communities.In their call for ideas, the foundations (Cleveland Foundation, Akron Community Foundation, Knight Foundation and The Center for Community Solutions) expressed an interest in "projects that provide actionable information that people need and can use."WKSU was awarded a grant to work with The Plain Dealer and Spectrum News1 Ohio to produce content around the topics of evictions and infant mortality.

COVID-19 Disproportionately Affecting Communities of Color

WKSU | By Molly Martinez/Spectrum News 1
Published May 22, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT
screenshot of Spectrum News 1 story on COVID-19 impacts on communities of color
SPECTRUM NEWS 1

“It's simply unacceptable, and should be unacceptable to every Ohioan, that in our great state of Ohio, in the year 2020, zip code, zip code still determines to a great extent how long you will live, how well you will live,’ said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. 

Governor Mike DeWine is rolling out a slew of new resources that aim to tackle racial inequality during this pandemic. The first two are a set of maps. 

The first is a map allowing users to access county-level COVID-19 data by race and ethnic background,” DeWine said. 

Get the full story from Spectrum News 1.

 

Spectrum News 1 is a media partner with WKSU in the Informed Communities collaborative reporting projects looking at connecting vulnerable populations in Northeast Ohio with the information on infant mortality, helping mothers and babies stay safe, and on evictions, connecting residents with what they need to know to avoid and/or recover following an eviction.

