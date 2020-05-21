Brown Proposing Measure to Give Workers More Time to File Safety Complaints

As more parts of the economy begin to reopen, Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) wants to make sure workers have recourse if they don’t feel safe at their jobs.

According to the senator’s staff, under current law, workers fired for reporting unsafe working conditions only have 30 days to file a complaint. He’s introducing legislation this week with Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts). It would allow complaints to be filed during the public health emergency plus an additional 90 days.

“We want to make sure that those employees know that if their workplace isn’t safe, they can make their employer accountable. Even if they don’t have a union, that they’re able to make their employer accountable.”

Brown says companies need to be responsible in abiding by the labor laws and regulations that exist to ensure worker safety.

His office says the legislation, called the Emergency Limitation Periods Extensions for Workers Act, would also extend the complaint filing period for incidents of racial discrimination and for discipline regarding union activity that has occurred during the public health emergency.