© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Brown Proposing Measure to Give Workers More Time to File Safety Complaints

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published May 21, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
photo of Sherrod Brown with Teamsters
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) plans to introduce legislation this week that would extend the length of time workers could file complaints against employers.

As more parts of the economy begin to reopen, Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) wants to make sure workers have recourse if they don’t feel safe at their jobs.

According to the senator’s staff, under current law, workers fired for reporting unsafe working conditions only have 30 days to file a complaint. He’s introducing legislation this week with Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts). It would allow complaints to be filed during the public health emergency plus an additional 90 days.  

“We want to make sure that those employees know that if their workplace isn’t safe, they can make their employer accountable. Even if they don’t have a union, that they’re able to make their employer accountable.”

Brown says companies need to be responsible in abiding by the labor laws and regulations that exist to ensure worker safety.

His office says the legislation, called the Emergency Limitation Periods Extensions for Workers Act, would also extend the complaint filing period for incidents of racial discrimination and for discipline regarding union activity that has occurred during the public health emergency.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19Workplace safetySherrod Brown
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor