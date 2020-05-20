© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

New Bill Would Allow Alcohol To Be Delivered With Restaurant Food Order

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published May 20, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT

Ohio’s bars and restaurants would be able to expand their seating and service into parking lots or public grounds under a new bill at the Statehouse. And they’d also be able to sell alcohol for delivery through third-party services such as GrubHub or Doordash.

Watershed Distillery in Columbus has a small restaurant on site. Its owner, Greg Lehman, says current social distancing requirements because of COVID-19 are tough. 

“We don’t have a lot of room for people to come in so by allowing us extra space on a patio or coverting a parking lot, it allows us to put more people in seats which lets us see a clearer path to economic viability," Lehman says.

The bill also permanently allows third party delivery services to deliver an unlimited number of drinks. Under current COVID-19 rules, customers are limited to two packaged drinks with pick up orders.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19bars and restaurants
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
