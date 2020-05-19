© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio National Guard Will Bring Testing To Nursing Homes

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published May 19, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT
The entrance to Continuing Health Care in Gahanna, where two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 tests, but no residents have.
The entrance to Continuing Health Care in Gahanna, where two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 tests, but no residents have.

There have been at least 674 deaths from coronavirus at nursing homes in Ohio, which is 43% of the state’s confirmed COVID-19 deaths. After saying for weeks that nursing home residents who have symptoms are tested but limitations prevented mass testing, there’s a plan for more tests in long-term care facilities.

When asked last week if Ohio would test all nursing home residents and staff, as suggested by President Trump, Gov. Mike DeWine had said he thought "it would beunlikelythatyouwouldseeusbeabletotesteverybodyinthenursinghome".

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton had said Monday there would be a team doing tests in all nursing homes.

And then on Tuesday, DeWine said a group of at least 10 Ohio National Guard units is being assembled by Adjutant General Major General John Harris Jr. to do the testing.

“We’re going to push the testing as hard as we can in these nursing homes, and I think in the next seven days, we’re going to be able to report to you a lot more progress in that area," DeWine said.

There have been nearly 6,000 positive tests in Ohio’s nursing homes, and the lobbying group representing them has asked for mass testing.

The first cases of COVID-19 in the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky recently prompted mass testing there and the home in Georgetown in southwest Ohio.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19nursing homesOhio National Guard
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
Related Content