Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Local Farms Are Bringing Back Home Delivery of Milk

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published May 18, 2020 at 5:15 AM EDT
1 of 2
Could that old outdoor milkbox be making a comeback?
ANDREW MEYER
2 of 2
The demand for fresh milk, cheese, and even produce and other goods has led several local producers to offer home delivery: Rittman Orchards in Doylestown and Hartzler Dairy in Wooster.
EDWARD DUVALL

With home delivery of groceries gaining popularity during the pandemic, milk delivery could also be making a comeback.

Chris Vodraska has co-owned Rittman Orchards and Farm Market in Doylestown since 2004. He and another staff member have been making about ten deliveries a day lately of not just milk but also produce. He says the farm is close to one-hundred-years old, and he’s just re-starting a service which previous owners provided decades ago.

“You’ve got to compete. We just kind of decided we could do this at least as well as the grocery stores are currently doing it. It’s all about getting accessibility to people who maybe don’t want to come out yet.”

Vodraska adds that he’s working to add delivery of almost everything from their market, which remains closed. Rittman delivers in parts of Summit and Medina counties. In Wayne County, Hartzler Dairy has adopted a similar delivery model for milk and other products.

