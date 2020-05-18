© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Food Banks And Face Masks

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published May 18, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT

Ohio’s foodbanks employ and serve people who are often in high risk populations for developing COVID-19 because of age or health conditions. So, wearing face masks or coverings is recommended but it also causes some problems.

Many food banks require face masks, including the ones operated by The New Path in Southwest Ohio. Executive Director Bill Lutz says it’s a mandate for all staff, even though wearing them isn’t easy.

“We have to require folks to move boxes or move pallets of food and many of our volunteers are older and it’s very difficult to require them to do the work we are asking them to do while wearing a mask," Lutz says.

Lutz says his food banks have come up with some ways to make it easier. Everyone is given a 15-minute break outside or in a well-ventilated room, by themselves, where they can remove their masks and get fresh air. He says he’s also separated people into different isolated areas and projects where they are not around others. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
Jo Ingles
