Ohio Health Director Warns of Worrying COVID-19 Symptom

Health experts have been learning more about COVID-19 as cases have spread. This includes new concerns about children contracting an inflammatory syndrome that may be associated with the virus. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says they’re also hearing more about adult patients who appear to be fine, but actually have diminished levels of oxygen in their blood.

“We’re seeing people walk in emergency rooms who are talking just like we are, who have pulse ox readings of in the 50% oxygenation so that is an interesting caveat to this disease. So I always tell people if you are at home and see a worsening of your symptoms do not stop go to your emergency room right away.”

During the coronavirus briefing Thursday Acton also encouraged people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 to consider donating blood plasma, known as convalescent plasma. Donors have to be recovered for two weeks. Convalescent plasma is rich in antibodies that can help sick patients recover. More information about this is available here.