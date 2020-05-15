© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Ohio Health Director Warns of Worrying COVID-19 Symptom

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published May 15, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT
a photo of Amy Acton
OFFICE OF GOV. MIKE DeWINE
Dr. Amy Acton said some patients don't appear to have symptoms but are showing diminished blood oxygen levels.

Health experts have been learning more about COVID-19 as cases have spread. This includes new concerns about children contracting an inflammatory syndrome that may be associated with the virus. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says they’re also hearing more about adult patients who appear to be fine, but actually have diminished levels of oxygen in their blood.

“We’re seeing people walk in emergency rooms who are talking just like we are, who have pulse ox readings of in the 50% oxygenation so that is an interesting caveat to this disease. So I always tell people if you are at home and see a worsening of your symptoms do not stop go to your emergency room right away.”

During the coronavirus briefing Thursday Acton also encouraged people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 to consider donating blood plasma, known as convalescent plasma. Donors have to be recovered for two weeks. Convalescent plasma is rich in antibodies that can help sick patients recover. More information about this is available here.  

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
