Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio Conducting COVID-19 Antibody Study

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Andy Chow
Published May 15, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health
Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health

Health officials say the new study to gather samples of COVID-19 antibody test results will include a broad range of participants from around Ohio.

Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health director, says antibody tests can determine if someone has had COVID-19 and if they are now immune to the virus, though it’s unclear how long immunity might last.

The state's study will gather samples for more than a thousand people from ages 18 and up and various regions in Ohio.

"Twelve-hundred people who volunteer but they represent all of us. They're volunteering to help us learn more about the prevalence of this disease," says Acton.

The state will send information out to people by mail in search of volunteers. Participants would undergo a blood and swab test. The study can have multiple outcomes, which includes possibly giving a better picture of who is already immune.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19antibodiesAmy ActonOhio Department of Health
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
