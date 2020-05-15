© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Informed Communities: Evictions and Infant Mortality
WKSU is committed to serving the community's information needs.Several foundations joined together last fall to invite local media to pursue collaborative projects that could meet the basic information needs of often underserved communities.In their call for ideas, the foundations (Cleveland Foundation, Akron Community Foundation, Knight Foundation and The Center for Community Solutions) expressed an interest in "projects that provide actionable information that people need and can use."WKSU was awarded a grant to work with The Plain Dealer and Spectrum News1 Ohio to produce content around the topics of evictions and infant mortality.

New Study Sheds Light on How COVID-19 Affects Labor and Delivery

WKSU | By Karlynn Wells/Spectrum News 1
Published May 15, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT
Screenshot_20200814-164354.png
SPECTRUM NEWS 1

Division Director of Maternal Fetal Medicine at University Hospitals Dr. David Hackney says many things about the coronavirus and its impact on pregnant women are still unknown.

But a recent study aims to better prepare those working in obstetrics and maternity units as they care for COVID-positive patients who come into the hospital to give birth. 

 

 

Get the full story from Spectrum News 1

 

Spectrum News 1 is a media partner with WKSU in the Informed Communities collaborative reporting projects looking at connecting vulnerable populations in Northeast Ohio with the information on infant mortality, helping mothers and babies stay safe, and on evictions, connecting residents with what they need to know to avoid and/or recover following an eviction.

