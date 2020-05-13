Ohio's Libraries Reopening But Not All At The Same Time

Some libraries throughout Ohio are announcing they will be reopening soon. But it might take a little longer for others to reopen their doors.

A working group of libraries has been developing a plan to safely open. The Ohio Library Council’s Michelle Francis says they need to make sure they can bring their staff into their building and operate safely.

“To make sure they have enough PPE for their employees and to make sure they are able to customize or alter their physical spaces," Francis says.

Francis says some libraries might only open part of their operation at first – for instance, some may do just drive through pick-ups or offer only computer labs. But she says all libraries throughout the state will require employees to wear a mask and it will be up to those individual libraries to decide whether to require patrons to do the same.

