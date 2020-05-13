© 2020 WKSU
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio's Libraries Reopening But Not All At The Same Time

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published May 13, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT

Some libraries throughout Ohio are announcing they will be reopening soon. But it might take a little longer for others to reopen their doors.

A working group of libraries has been developing a plan to safely open.  The Ohio Library Council’s Michelle Francis says they need to make sure they can bring their staff into their building and operate safely.

“To make sure they have enough PPE for their employees and to make sure they are able to customize or alter their physical spaces," Francis says.

Francis says some libraries might only open part of their operation at first – for instance, some may do just drive through pick-ups or offer only computer labs. But she says all libraries throughout the state will require employees to wear a mask and it will be up to those individual libraries to decide whether to require patrons to do the same. 

Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
