Health & Science
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Child Care Operators Say Ohio Needs To Reopen Centers Now

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published May 12, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
As retail stores throughout Ohio reopen after closing under state order for the coronavirus pandemic, some employees are scrambling to find a way to work without having reliable child care available. 

Dayton area child care provider Karen Lampe says the state needs to allow facilities like hers to open so parents who have to work can do so. She says data from the 2200 child care centers that have been operating during the pandemic for children of first responders and health care workers shows no problems with spread of coronavirus.

“We already have amazing mitigation strategies within our industry," Lampe says.

Lampe says opening businesses without opening child care forces parents to make decisions between going to work and leaving children alone or in situations that could be dangerous. Gov. Mike DeWine says he needs more time to discuss it with the industry leaders who are helping to develop the state’s plan. 

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
