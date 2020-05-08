Some Question Whether Ohio Is Reopening Too Quickly

Non-essential businesses that were closed during the past month due to COVID-19 are now starting to reopen. But some worry that’s happening too quickly without proper safeguards.

A group of doctors joined Ohio Democratic Party leader David Pepper to say they are concerned about reopening businesses without enough testing and safety measures to protect employees and customers. Pepper says he thinks the state’s plan leaves too much burden on Ohio’s workers.

“No child care? Tough luck. Let’s protect any company that opened unhealthily from liability. You know, you lose your unemployment because you didn’t feel safe. All of the risks from my view are being pushed down to the worker," Pepper says.

Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll have an announcement on daycares on Monday. Businesses that are reopening say they have taken safety precautions, and Republican legislative leaders warn that waiting will shut many down for good.

