Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Some Question Whether Ohio Is Reopening Too Quickly

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published May 8, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT

Non-essential businesses that were closed during the past month due to COVID-19 are now starting to reopen. But some worry that’s happening too quickly without proper safeguards.

A group of doctors joined Ohio Democratic Party leader David Pepper to say they are concerned about reopening businesses without enough testing and safety measures to protect employees and customers.  Pepper says he thinks the state’s plan leaves too much burden on Ohio’s workers.

“No child care? Tough luck. Let’s protect any company that opened unhealthily from liability. You know, you lose your unemployment because you didn’t feel safe. All of the risks from my view are being pushed down to the worker," Pepper says.

Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll have an announcement on daycares on Monday. Businesses that are reopening say they have taken safety precautions, and Republican legislative leaders warn that waiting will shut many down for good.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
