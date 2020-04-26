© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Cuyahoga Falls Cancels Large Summer Events

Published April 26, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT
social distancing measures outside of Butcher and Sprout in Cuyahoga Falls
David Williams
/
WKSU
Festivals at Cuyahoga Falls riverfront this summer have been canceled.

Cuyahoga Falls is joining the city of Akron in canceling large summer gatherings. That includes the Riverfront Irish Festival and the Festa Italiana. Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters said guidance from state and local health officials led to the decision.

While he’s disappointed, Walters doesn’t think the cancellations will hurt local businesses because in the past they’ve managed to stay busy even without large events bringing people in.

“So we know that’s going to look a little different this summer. When the restaurants and the taverns and the bistros and the coffee shops do open, it may be gradual, it may be on a limited basis, social distancing. We’re not sure yet exactly what that will look like.”

Walters said they will be making a decision soon on whether Cuyahoga Falls pools or the Water Works Family Aquatic Center will open this summer.

