Three Area Rite Aids Start Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

Several Northeast Ohio Rite Aid locations are now offering drive-up coronavirus testing for those showing symptoms and for front line workers.

Special lanes have been set up in parking lots at locations in the Akron area, Parma and Girard for people to get tested for COVID-19.

Rite Aid says the testing is pretty straightforward.

First, people are screened online. Then they make an appointment to drive up, roll down their window and a pharmacist walks them through the testing process.

"So the patient does all of the swab. They package the sample back into the vial. And then they put that window back up and drive away. And we send the sample off to get analyzed by the lab," Rite Aid's Chris Altman said.

Those eligible for testing must meet CDC guidelines.

"Health care workers and first responders are really the highest priority just to make sure they are not sick so they can continue taking care of others."

Altman said results should come back in between two days and a week.

Rite Aid worked with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to identify hot spots across the country that need more testing, like the Akron and Cleveland areas.

It has opened drive-thru testing at 24 sites across the country, including one in the Toledo area.