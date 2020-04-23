© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Three Area Rite Aids Start Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published April 23, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT
photo of Coronavirus testing
MARK AREHART
/
WKSU
Rite Aid has opened 24 drive-thru testing lanes at sites across the country.

Several Northeast Ohio Rite Aid locations are now offering drive-up coronavirus testing for those showing symptoms and for front line workers.

Special lanes have been set up in parking lots at locations in the Akron area, Parma and Girard for people to get tested for COVID-19.

Rite Aid says the testing is pretty straightforward.

First, people are screened online. Then they make an appointment to drive up, roll down their window and a pharmacist walks them through the testing process.

"So the patient does all of the swab. They package the sample back into the vial. And then they put that window back up and drive away. And we send the sample off to get analyzed by the lab," Rite Aid's Chris Altman said. 

Those eligible for testing must meet CDC guidelines.  

"Health care workers and first responders are really the highest priority just to make sure they are not sick so they can continue taking care of others."

Altman said results should come back in between two days and a week.

Rite Aid worked with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to identify hot spots across the country that need more testing, like the Akron and Cleveland areas.

It has opened drive-thru testing at 24 sites across the country, including one in the Toledo area. 

Tags

Health & ScienceRite AidCOVID-19Chris AltmanTestingcoronavirus testingDrive-Thrudrive-thru testingcoronavirus
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
See stories by Mark Arehart
Related Content