Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Summit County Public Health Unveils Mass Texting Program

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published April 23, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
photo of Summit County mass texting program
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Summit County Public Health will send out coronavirus and COVID-19 related information with the new system to anyone who signs up.

Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says the health department expects guidance this week from state officials on how and when they can implement expanded coronavirus testing.

During her weekly update Thursday, she also unveiled a mass texting system to provide instant public health notices for residents. Sign up information is here. Skoda says re-opening Ohio will be a gradual process.

“I don’t have a crystal ball and I have no inside information. But I can tell you that I would say it’s the beginning of a gradual, slow opening," Skoda said. "Because we just don’t have some things in place, like testing, that we would need to have in order to just do a full-swing opening.”

Skoda adds social distancing, wearing masks, and thorough hand-washing for 20 seconds will still be necessary for the foreseeable future.

Health & SciencecoronavirusSummit County Public HealthDonna Skoda
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
