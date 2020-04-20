May 4 Survivor Anticipates Virtual 50th Commemoration Could Draw Larger Audience

A woman who witnessed the shootings at Kent State on May 4, 1970 remains optimistic about this year’s 50th commemoration despite its move to a digital remembrance because of COVID-19 concerns.



Chic Canfora participated in a Facebook live session hosted by the University Monday. She shared her story about witnessing May 4 and her thoughts on it looking back. Canfora reassured viewers the virtual commemoration will still hold the power it was intended to have in person.

“It’s quite possible we’ll have an even larger audience than we otherwise might have in this virtual space. For that, I am grateful to the university who canceled many activities on the campus but still recognized the importance of holding the 50th commemoration in some way possible," she said.



Those interested in learning more about May 4 and tuning into the online commemoration can visit www.kent.edu/may4kentstate50 for more information.



