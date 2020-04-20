© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

May 4 Survivor Anticipates Virtual 50th Commemoration Could Draw Larger Audience

Published April 20, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
photo of chic canfora
FACEBOOK/KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
Chic Canfora during a live Facebook session hosted by the University. She shared her story about witnessing May 4, 1970.

A woman who witnessed the shootings at Kent State on May 4, 1970 remains optimistic about this year’s 50th commemoration despite its move to a digital remembrance because of COVID-19 concerns. 
 
Chic Canfora participated in a Facebook live session hosted by the University Monday. She shared her story about witnessing May 4 and her thoughts on it looking back. Canfora reassured viewers the virtual commemoration will still hold the power it was intended to have in person.
“It’s quite possible we’ll have an even larger audience than we otherwise might have in this virtual space. For that, I am grateful to the university who canceled many activities on the campus but still recognized the importance of holding the 50th commemoration in some way possible," she said.

 
Those interested in learning more about May 4 and tuning into the online commemoration can visit www.kent.edu/may4kentstate50 for more information.  
 

Tags

Health & ScienceChic CanforaMay 4 1970coronavirusCOVID-19May 4 at 50
Related Content