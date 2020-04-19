© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio's COVID-19 Cases Top 11,000, Fueled By Mass Testing At Prisons

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published April 19, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT
The Marion Correctional Institute, in a photo from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
There were 11,292 cases of COVID-19 cases as of Sunday – and nearly a quarter of those are either inmates or staff at Ohio prisons.

2,400 inmates and 244 prison workers have tested positive for coronavirus, as the state has instituted mass testing at three facilities. That's 23% of all COVID-19 cases in Ohio.

"PickawayCorrectionalInstitution,MarionCorrectionalInstitutionandtheFranklinMedicalCenterareundergoingmasstestingrightnowoftheirstaffandtheirinmates," saidOhio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Director Annette Chambers-Smith.

She said the goal is to find out who’s carrying the disease into those prisons – since many are not showing symptoms.

“What wehopetobeabletodetermineishere’s thepercentageofpeoplethatare, theyarepositivefor COVID buttheydon'thaveanysymptoms. Andthenwe'dbeabletoseparatethemfromthepeoplewhodon'thaveCOVIDatall," Chambers-Smith said. "Andthat'swe'retheonlystateintheuniondoingthat.”

Marion County now leads the state in COVID-19 cases, and 73% of the Marion Correctional Institution has tested positive. Around a fifth of the inmates at Pickaway have tested positive.

As many as five inmates at Pickaway and a corrections worker at Marion have died.

The mass testing is also potentially driving up the gap between cases involving males and females on the state's website.

The number of cases in males and females was almost evenly split between the genders, but now 57% of the cases are males. The three prisons where testing is being done are all-male facilities.

The Marion Correctional Institution will also be getting some help from about 50 personnel from the Ohio National Guard, who have been deployed for "mission-critical functions". About 30 National Guard personnel are performing similar duties at the Pickaway Correctional Institution.

The head of the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association has called for the National Guard to help with security at all Ohio prisons. Chris Mabe is now in quarantine, after his wife - who works at the Lorain Correctional Institution - tested positive for COVID-19.

Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
